"Open your mouth" - Vince Russo tells current WWE Superstar to complain about his booking (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes Austin Theory should raise concerns about his recent booking.

Theory unsuccessfully challenged Big E for the WWE Championship in November after he scored impressive wins over Dominik Mysterio, Jeff Hardy, and Rey Mysterio. Last week, Vince McMahon slapped the 24-year-old in the face on RAW after warning him throughout the show to “expect the unexpected.”

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo said WWE legend Curt Hennig (also known as Mr. Perfect) would have rejected Theory’s recent storyline. He added that the up-and-coming Superstar should speak up backstage if he has doubts about his segments.

“Put Curt Hennig in that spot," said Russo. "Curt Hennig was an arrogant chip-on-his-shoulder heel. Put him in that same scenario. Come on, man… really? Not happening… At some point you’ve gotta open your mouth, bro. I’m telling you right now, Chris, if you want to be a star, you must open your mouth."

In the video above, Vince Russo also explains why Austin Theory has been made to look like a five-year-old during his interactions with Vince McMahon.

Vince Russo thinks Austin Theory’s brand is suffering in WWE

Austin Theory is widely regarded as one of WWE’s brightest young stars. In 2020, he competed in his first WrestleMania match before he went on to win the Future Star of NXT prize in the NXT Year-End Awards.

Still, the former WWE writer explained that he believes the young star's brand could suffer long-term if he is remembered for getting slapped by Vince McMahon.

“It’s your brand, man," Russo continued. "If you wanna be the brand… the kid with a chip on his shoulder that gets smacked around by a 76-year-old? You want that to be your brand? That’s gonna be your brand, bro."

Earlier this week, Russo also claimed he would have created better storylines for Theory if the RAW star had been around during the Attitude Era.

