"No mystery, no suspense, no anticipation" - Vince Russo slams high-profile WWE Royal Rumble match (Exclusive)

Ex-WWE writer Vince Russo believes the storyline for the Edge-Beth Phoenix vs The Miz-Maryse feud has been less than impressive as it hasn't had any suspense or mystery.

Hall of Famers and real-life couple Beth Phoenix and Edge will team up for the first time at the Royal Rumble and take on The Miz and Maryse in a mixed tag team match. Phoenix appeared at the Day 1 show earlier this month and helped her husband defeat The Miz after causing a distraction.

On the Legion of RAW show following the RAW go-home show for Royal Rumble, Russo poked holes in the mixed tag team match storyline, stating that it's obvious who was going to win the match at Rumble. He believes that Edge and Beth Phoenix are certain to win and that it is the most predictable match at this year's Royal Rumble:

"Here's what's hysterical to me. The second the match was booked, is Miz and Maryse really going to go 'over' (win)? That's the thing about it. There isn't any question whatsoever of who is going to go 'over' in this match. None. There's no mystery, there's no suspense, there's no anticipation."

He added:

"Okay, you're bringing Beth Phoenix back, Edge and Beth Phoenix are going to go... why am I watching this? We know they're going 'over'. We're going to end the show with this? This is the most predictable match on the card."

Check out the entire episode below:

The former WWE writer was also not pleased about the extras who worked as The Miz and Maryse's security in the final segment of this week's WWE RAW. He felt that even he could have laid them out as they didn't look menacing at all.

What are the other matches at WWE Royal Rumble 2022?

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns

There is only one. And it is me.

1 v 1. Anyone. Anytime.



#BestToEverDoIt #GOAT

#Smackdown #RoyalRumble Little brother still shows up to my shows thinking he’s affecting my Universe.There is only one. And it is me.1 v 1. Anyone. Anytime. Little brother still shows up to my shows thinking he’s affecting my Universe. There is only one. And it is me. ☝️ 1 v 1. Anyone. Anytime. #BestToEverDoIt #GOAT#Smackdown #RoyalRumble https://t.co/Rypbz8x1T3

The men's and women's Royal Rumble matches will be the highlight of this year's Royal Rumble show, but there are also a few mouthwatering singles clashes.

Becky Lynch will defend her RAW Women's title against Doudrop, who earned the opportunity after winning the #1 contenders' match, where she got a little help from Lynch.

Roman Reigns will face two-time Universal Champion Seth Rollins, while the highly-anticipated dream match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley will also take place at Royal Rumble.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please H/T Legion of RAW if you use any of the above quotes.

A WWE Hall of Famer doesn't think Lita should win the Royal Rumble. More right here.

Edited by Anirudh B