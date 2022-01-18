"There's something wrong with this man" - Ex-WWE writer on Vince McMahon after his RAW segment (Exclusive)

Vince Russo was aghast at Vince McMahon's segment with Austin Theory on RAW and wonders what emotion WWE wants its fans to feel towards the 24-year-old.

On this week's episode of RAW, McMahon challenged Theory to once again beat Finn Balor. He told the former NXT star to beat Balor black and blue if he couldn't win.

While speaking on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that he felt that there's something wrong with the WWE Chairman after watching him on television this week. He was surprised that the punchline to McMahon's segment with Theory didn't end differently.

"I swear to god, this is exactly what I had in my notes: something is wrong with Vince. There's something wrong with this man. You know where the punchline was heading - and I swear to god - I'm shocked it didn't go there. I'm shocked the punchline wasn't Vince saying he was going to stick something Theory's backside. I swear to god, that's where I thought it was going, like, '(mimicks McMahon) I'll get to your face and your head, I'm going to break every bone...' What is wrong with this man? What is this?" asked Russo.

Check out the entire episode of Legion of Raw below:

Russo believes Vince McMahon has come across as a bully in the segments that he has had with Theory over the last few months. He questioned the emotion that WWE wants fans to feel during the segments featuring the two.

WWE RAW star Austin Theory is gunning to win the Royal Rumble

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw Looks like @austintheory1 better win his rematch against @FinnBalor tonight or he'll have to face the consequences from Mr. McMahon! Looks like @austintheory1 better win his rematch against @FinnBalor tonight or he'll have to face the consequences from Mr. McMahon!#WWERaw https://t.co/pZ4Zs0CYH5

Theory defeated Balor and then went on to attack the former NXT Champion, perhaps to show Vince McMahon that he means business. Following the match, Theory revealed in a backstage interview that he plans to win the Royal Rumble and main event WrestleMania.

"Did I make my mentor Mr. McMahon proud? Absolutely and guess where I'm going? The Royal Rumble and guess where I'm going after the Royal Rumble? WrestleMania and not only WrestleMania but the main event of WrestleMania," said Theory.

Theory was added to the men's Royal Rumble match by Mr. McMahon himself. The Street Profits, Rey and Dominik Mysterio, Big E, AJ Styles and Kevin Owens are the other RAW stars confirmed for the men's Royal Rumble match.

