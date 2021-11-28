"This has really, really affected him" - Former WWE writer on Bret Hart's mindset after Vince McMahon controversy (Exclusive)

According to Vince Russo, Bret Hart felt like showing up to the post-Survivor Series 1997 episode of WWE RAW with a gun.

WCW-bound Hart lost the WWE Championship to Shawn Michaels at Survivor Series 1997. The Hitman thought the match was going to end in a disqualification, meaning he would have retained the title. However, McMahon changed the finish due to fears that Hart could appear in WCW with the WWE Championship.

Russo, WWE’s former head writer, spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone about the infamous incident. He also gave an insight into Bret Hart’s mindset during their phone call five days after Survivor Series:

“Bro, I’ll never forget this because this is how upset Bret was. Bro, he turns around to me and he goes, ‘Vince, you know what I felt like doing? You know what I felt like doing that next day? I felt like showing up at RAW with a gun and just killing everybody.’ When he said that to me I was like, ‘Holy s***, this has really, really affected him,’” Russo said.

Watch the video above to hear Vince Russo’s thoughts on Vince McMahon’s initial plan not to reference the Montreal Screwjob on television.

Vince Russo told Bret Hart he agreed with Vince McMahon’s decision

JustRasslin @JustRasslin Vince McMahon & Sgt. Slaughter at ringside watching closely

Survivor Series '97 "Montreal Screwjob" Vince McMahon & Sgt. Slaughter at ringside watching closely Survivor Series '97 "Montreal Screwjob" https://t.co/X2sMgEfabm

Bret Hart refused to lose against Shawn Michaels at Survivor Series, hence why Vince McMahon changed the finish without Hart knowing.

Vince Russo, who came up with the Montreal Screwjob idea, told Hart he agreed with McMahon’s controversial booking decision:

“I said, ‘Bret, you will never understand this, but this is why Vince did it. It had nothing to do with him trusting you. It was all about Vince not trusting Eric [former WCW executive Eric Bischoff], the belt in WCW.’ And I said to him, ‘Bret, I’ll be honest with you, I agree with Vince, because at the end of the day he was doing this to protect his company. It was nothing personal about you,’” he said.

On reflection, Vince Russo said earlier this week that he wishes the Montreal Screwjob never happened.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

Got a minute, wrestling fans? Do fill in this survey with your valuable input.

Edited by Kartik Arry

LIVE POLL Q. Did Vince McMahon do the right thing at Survivor Series 1997? Yes No 15 votes so far