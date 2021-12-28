"Absolutely not" - Former WWE writer on whether Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns should have beaten The Undertaker (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo does not believe Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns' babyface character should have ended The Undertaker's 21-match WrestleMania winning streak.

Lesnar produced one of the biggest upsets in WWE history when he defeated his legendary opponent in 2014 at WrestleMania 30. Mark Calaway (also known as Years later, The Undertaker) stated in an out-of-character interview that he should have suffered his first WrestleMania loss against Reigns.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo said he disagreed with WWE’s decision to have Lesnar beat The Undertaker. He also questioned whether Reigns’ previous character would have been the right choice to conquer The Deadman’s undefeated streak.

“Brock Lesnar definitely did not need to beat The Undertaker, absolutely not," said Russo. "Roman Reigns? If the Roman we’re seeing today was the Roman we’ve been seeing all along, [then yes]. But Roman, just like everybody else, Chris, went through the wins and losses, wins and losses, ups and downs, ups and downs.”

In the video above, Vince Russo gives more details on how he thinks WWE should have ended The Undertaker’s legendary winning run.

Vince Russo praises Roman Reigns’ Tribal Chief character

Three years after losing to Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker suffered another WrestleMania defeat against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33. Reigns, a babyface at the time, underwent a drastic character change in 2020 that turned him into WWE’s top bad guy.

Vince Russo further clarified that Reigns’ current Tribal Chief persona would have been worthy of ending The Undertaker’s undefeated streak.

“If Roman was on some phenomenal run like he is now from the start, absolutely," Russo continued. "But no, in my opinion, bro, it was a no-brainer who should have been the one to stop ‘The Streak.’”

Russo went on to say that Bray Wyatt should have been the first person to defeat The Undertaker at WrestleMania. Wyatt, who received his release from WWE this past July, lost against The Phenom at WrestleMania 31 in 2015.

