Former WWE writer calls on Vince McMahon to publicly apologize (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes Vince McMahon should apologize for the infamous Plane Ride from Hell incident.

In May 2002, several WWE Superstars were reprimanded after causing trouble on a drunken flight from the United Kingdom to the United States. During a recent episode of VICE’s Dark Side of the Ring, flight attendant Heidi Doyle accused Ric Flair of sexual assault.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo called on Vince McMahon to publicly address the claims.

“Why can’t one time Vince make a public statement and say, ‘You know what, it was 20 years ago and it was an unfortunate incident. I take full responsibility. It was an embarrassment to me that that night ever happened. I take full responsibility. I apologize to the stewardess. After incidents like that, all we can do is make sure it never happens again.’ Just be a human being. At one point, just be a human being,” Russo said.

Watch the video above to hear more of Vince Russo’s thoughts on how Ric Flair and Vince McMahon should have handled the allegations.

Vince McMahon has not commented on the Dark Side of the Ring episode

Various accounts of The Plane Ride from Hell have been shared since the second half of Dark Side of the Ring's third season premiered. While some people say Linda McMahon and Vince McMahon were on the plane, others claim they were not.

The WWE Chairman has not made any public statements about The Plane Ride from Hell since the controversy recently resurfaced.

Ric Flair, by contrast, addressed the allegations four days after the episode aired. In a statement on Twitter, he denied any wrongdoing and claimed he has never forced himself on anyone.

Also Read

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

Dutch Mantell isn't a fan of Charlotte Flair's promo delivery. Find out why here!

Edited by Arvind Sriram

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far