"Look at a guy this size" - Vince Russo criticizes WWE for making T-Bar look weak against former Universal Champion (Exclusive)

During a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo talked about the latest match between T-Bar and Finn Balor. Russo had an issue with the showdown between the two on Monday Night RAW.

Russo started off by comparing the massive height difference between the two, and the former wrestling booker definitely wasn't a fan of the way the 6'9'' tall T-Bar was booked.

Vince Russo took issue with T-Bar super-kicking Finn Balor and the former Universal Champion kicking out of it. Instead, he would've preferred WWE to pull off a different angle with the match.

“Bro, they’re touting T-bar at 6’9, 6’9, 6’9, 6’9. Bro, a 6’9 guy kicks a 5’9 guy in the face. You’d kill the guy bro, a 6’9 guy, T-Bar’s super kicking Finn Balor in the face, would kill him and what does Finn Balor do? Kick out. That’s the issue and the problem bro. It would never happen, it would never happen in a million years, so we just saw the dewdrop splash, which didn’t get the job done. We saw a 6 foot 9 guy, super kicking a 5 foot 9 guy and couldn’t beat him bro,” said Russo.

Vince Russo explains how he would've booked T-Bar differently

Vince Russo added that if he was writing for T-Bar, he would have definitely done something more interesting for the former RETRIBUTION member.

While Russo admitted that he doesn’t know T-Bar very well, he certainly remains impressed with his physique and height.

“Bro I definitely like it, if I were writing for this guy T-Bar, I definitely, definitely could do something with this guy. See bro, it’s hard to say because I would really have to know about him, you know I would really have to get to know him and know his strains. So, I know nothing about him from the way they presented him and I’ve been watching for over two years. I know nothing about this guy, so I would have to really really learn. But I mean bro, when you look at a guy this size, you mean to tell me, you couldn’t have gotten this guy in a program with a Drew McIntyre? Like come on bro, like totally just totally totally wasted man, wasted.” - added Russo.

In the statement, the former creative writer made it clear that he would've liked to see T-Bar engage in a feud with Drew McIntyre. He believes it is something WWE could've pulled off quite easily and been interesting.

