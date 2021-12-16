"The guy was in constant pain" - Former WWE writer on Jeff Hardy's health issues (Exclusive)

According to former WWE writer Vince Russo, Jeff Hardy is in “constant pain” and has to ice his back after every match.

Hardy received his release from WWE last week after reportedly refusing the company’s rehabilitation offer. On December 4, the 44-year-old appeared sluggish during a live event and left the ring midway through a six-man tag team match.

Russo, WWE’s head writer in the late 1990s, spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone about Hardy’s situation. He revealed that one of Jeff’s former co-workers, Al Snow, recently told him about the WWE legend’s back issues.

“Al was even talking to me today. Al worked a long time with Jeff. Al said, ‘Bro, I never saw Jeff Hardy have a match where after the match he wasn’t immediately icing his back.’ So that meant the guy was in constant pain. I mean, that’s what that tells you,” Russo said.

Vince Russo raises concerns about Jeff Hardy’s physical condition

Hardy takes a heavy landing on his back every time he performs his Swanton Bomb finishing move from the top rope. On rare occasions, the three-time WWE World Champion even executes the athletic move from the top of a ladder.

Vince Russo added that it must be difficult for Jeff Hardy to cope with being in pain every day:

“For your body to be in constant pain like that, and you know you gotta go out again, and not only get out and perform, then ice down, you’re going to bed, you’re in pain, you can’t sleep. Now you’ve gotta get on an aeroplane… I mean, I can’t even imagine. And you’re talking years and years and years of that."

Due to Jeff Hardy’s past substance abuse issues, it was initially feared he had suffered a relapse on the day of his final WWE appearance. However, Matt Hardy recently said he expects his brother’s post-match drug test to come back clean.

