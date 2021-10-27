"This has been going on for years and years" - Vince Russo discusses why casual fans don't watch WWE anymore (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently spoke about why WWE was losing viewers every week.

Russo was on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW. He reviewed this week's episode of RAW and discussed how WWE programming was not targeted at casual fans and this has resulted in WWE gradually losing fans over the last few years.

Russo reasoned that WWE wanted to target the hardcore fans but they would be watching the show regardless of whether the booking was good or bad. He mentioned that casual fans would switch off after some time because the program was not exciting for them.

Here's what Russo had to say:

"The hardcore fans are never going anywhere bro. This is what they do. Their life is watching wrestling. It doesn't matter if it's good, it doesn't matter if it's bad. That's what they do. They watch wrestling. And this has been going on for years and years. Tell me one casual fan that watches the beginning of the show and is going to hang around for three hours to see a ladder match when they've seen probably hundreds of ladder matches. What am I going to see here, that I've not seen before?" Russo said.

This week's episode of WWE RAW was the season premiere

The new era of RAW began this week at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The show boasted a new RAW roster strengthened by the likes of Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, and many more.

The show ended with a bang as Seth Rollins won a Fatal 4-Way Ladder Match against former champions Finn Balor, Rey Mysterio, and Kevin Owens. The win allowed Rollins to earn a WWE title opportunity in the future and has begun what will likely be an amazing feud between Big E and The Architect.

