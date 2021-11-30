"Nobody cares!" - Former WWE writer tears down Edge and the Miz segment from this week's RAW (Exclusive) 

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about the Edge and Miz segment on RAW this week.

Speaking with Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo reviewed the latest episode of the Monday Night show.

This week's episode featured the return of Edge. The Miz also made a surprise return to RAW and interrupted the Hall of Famer's promo.

While discussing the Edge and Miz segment from RAW, Russo stated that the feud was based on the trivial reason that The Miz was not getting the same homecoming reception as Edge.

Here's what Russo had to say about the segment:

"Like is this the angle? The Miz doesn't get an Edge introduction... I don't get the attention you get. I wrote it down here literally like bro, this is written for donkeys, like ponies. Like, who are you writing this for? And again, Miz and Edge get these scripts, 'Oh yeah, bro, that's the angle, I'm getting a big entrance and they're billboarding me coming back on RAW and Miz isn't. People will really get into that angle.' Aside from their work rate, nobody cares! Edge does not care. They'll say whatever they're told to say. They're getting paid well. And bro, that's fine, but don't expect people at home to care."

Edge was last seen at WWE Crown Jewel

The Rated-R superstar returned to WWE this week after a month-long hiatus. Edge was last seen at WWE Crown Jewel, capping off his trilogy of matches against Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell.

WWE @WWE There's no plain view for the future ahead between these two ... @mikethemiz @EdgeRatedR are locked in on #WWERaw after a war of words on the 🎤! There's no plain view for the future ahead between these two ... @mikethemiz & @EdgeRatedR are locked in on #WWERaw after a war of words on the 🎤! https://t.co/dyn2gk6QOq

However, The Miz's return and subsequent interruptions mean that Edge may target the A-Lister as his first opponent on the red brand since the 2021 WWE draft.

