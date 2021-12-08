Former WWE writer explains why Dominik turning on Rey Mysterio may not work (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo believes that Dominik may finally turn on Rey Mysterio, but the storyline may not work out as the young superstar doesn't fit the bill as a convincing heel.

Russo was on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW with Dr. Chris Featherstone. The former WWE writer spoke about the RK-Bro-nament and how WWE was just alternating among four teams as challengers from RK-Bro.

Russo mentioned that the tournament winner would face Riddle and Orton at WWE Day 1. He suggested that Dominik and Rey Mysterio could win the tournament but the young Superstar would turn on his father. Russo, however, detailed that Dominik did not look like a heel and would not be convincing in that role.

Here's what Vince Russo had to say about the tournament:

"That's the problem. The problem is Dominik looks just like a big babyface. He's even got the soft stomach. He just looks like such a babyface kid. He's got to look the part in order to turn on his father. You've got to look the part. The kid that blames his father and ''I've always lived in your shadow.' You know the story. He doesn't look the part. If this were a movie, you would not cast Dominik. That's the problem. That's the issue, bro," Russo said.

Dominik and Rey Mysterio advanced to the next round of the RK-Bro-nament

Rey Mysterio and Dominik looked to pick up momentum ahead of the new year at the expense of the Alpha Academy in a first-round matchup to determine the next contenders for the RAW Tag Team Championships.

The Mysterios pulled off the surprise victory when Dominik rolled up Gable for the three-count. The Mysterios will now face Street Profits, who won their match against AJ Styles and Omos earlier in the evening.

It is going to be an interesting matchup as both teams are babyfaces at the moment. A heel turn from one of the superstars involved in the bout could change the dynamic of the battle.

Given that Rey Mysterio is one of the greatest babyfaces of all time and The Street Profits being crowd favorites, we could see Dom undergoing a character change.

Recent reports suggested that the father-son duo could break up soon and start the feud.

Do you think Dominik will turn on Rey Mysterio soon? Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from the latest Legion of RAW, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Edited by Alan John