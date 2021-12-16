"I wish he'd be done" - Former WWE writer on the possibility of Jeff Hardy retiring (Exclusive)

Vince Russo hopes Jeff Hardy decides to move on from wrestling following his recent release from WWE.

The three-time WWE World Champion was let go by the company last week after he reportedly refused a rehabilitation offer. He has since spoken of his desire to join forces with his brother Matt Hardy in an Ultimate Deletion match one day.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo advised the 44-year-old against returning to the ring:

“If you wanna know the truth, Chris, I wish he’d be done. Jeff Hardy, God bless him, knock on wood, he’s gonna have a lot of money to his name. He’s been doing this for a very, very, very long time."

In the video above, Vince Russo also raised concerns about the back injuries that Jeff Hardy has sustained throughout his career.

Vince Russo comments on Jeff Hardy’s love for wrestling

Although Russo wrote storylines for WWE, WCW, and IMPACT Wrestling, he does not love the wrestling business in the same way that some wrestlers do.

The 60-year-old said he struggles to relate to wrestlers who continue to perform even if they have issues outside the ring.

“He has the luxury to [retire] but then again, bro, another thing that I can’t relate to with these guys is the love for it, like they just have to do it. I wasn’t that guy. I could have stopped writing at any time, bro. I was not that guy, ‘Oh, I’ve gotta get back writing.’ I wasn’t that guy, but with a lot of these guys, they’ve got this deep-rooted love [for wrestling],” Russo added.

Just a week after his WWE exit was confirmed, Jeff Hardy announced eight upcoming concerts and meet & greet sessions. The first part of the mini-tour will begin on December 16 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and end on December 19 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

A former WWE writer shares his opinion on the Jeff Hardy situation. Catch it live here.

Edited by Kartik Arry