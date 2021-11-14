Former WWE writer explains why Keith Lee didn't succeed on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes the company failed to create enough buzz around Keith Lee before the former NXT Champion’s official main-roster call-up.

Lee appeared on main-roster shows in late 2019 and early 2020 while he was still assigned to the NXT brand. In August 2020, he joined WWE RAW after he lost the NXT Championship to Karrion Kross at NXT TakeOver: XXX.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo said he knew from the beginning that Lee’s main-roster run was destined to fail.

“Never [WWE never made fans invested in Keith Lee]. I never said he’s gonna be gone," said Russo. "I do clearly remember saying, ‘Bro, this guy’s never gonna get over.’ I remember saying that. I don’t know, bro, I didn’t watch him in NXT. I know from the moment I saw him, bro, let’s face it, when you look at the guy’s body type, who does it kind of remind you of? It kind of reminds you a lot of Mark Henry."

Watch the video above to hear more of Vince Russo’s thoughts on Eva Marie and Keith Lee’s recent WWE releases.

Vince Russo discusses the difference between Keith Lee and Mark Henry

Vince Russo went on to explain how he sees similarities between Keith Lee and WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry’s in-ring style and physique. Henry, a two-time Olympic powerlifter, worked for WWE as an in-ring competitor between 1996 and 2017. He had a remarkable run with the company, and many fans still remember his impressive reign as the World Heavyweight Champion in 2011.

It's easy to see why Russo would compare the two powerhouses, but the former WWE writer shared his belief that Lee lacks the charisma that Henry possesses.

“Mark Henry has a great sense of humor, was a great entertainer," Russo continued. "You could put him in scenes, they were funny, the stuff with him and Chyna and all that stuff… I never saw that with Keith Lee. So I’m very much reminded of Mark Henry because of the power and the body type. But, bro, I never saw any kind of a personality… nothing."

Keith Lee was repackaged as Keith “Bearcat” Lee shortly before he received his release from WWE on November 4. The 37-year-old defeated Cedric Alexander in his final WWE match on the October 25 episode of RAW.

What do you think about Russo's comments? Sound off below.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

What's next for Eva Marie? A former WWE writer has a suggestion for her.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Should WWE have kept Keith Lee? Yes No 2 votes so far