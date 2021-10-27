Vince Russo on why he doesn't want WWE starts to memorize scripts for promos (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo spoke about the problems with WWE handing out scripted promos to its superstars.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo reviewed RAW's recent episode. During the show, Russo detailed why WWE should not be doing scripted promos.

Russo pointed at Zelina Vega's coronation segment and said the whole angle looked unconvincing. He mentioned that, during all his years as a producer in the wrestling business, he never once asked a wrestler to memorize a script.

Here's what Russo said:

I was a producer in the wrestling business for many, many years. I don't think there was one talent I ever said, 'Here's your script. Say this verbatim. Do not go off script.' Now let's think about this logically. Let's take Zelina Vega. She's supposed to be a television superstar. Leading lady. Let me get this correct now. So she's a star and you're telling her, 'Here's a script, you need to know this verbatim. Do not go off the script.' That's not a star. That's an extra. That's an extra that got one line in a movie."

WWE crowned Zelina Vega as the Queen this week on RAW

This week witnessed the coronation of Zelina Vega as the new Queen of WWE. Queen Zelina came down to the ring and donned her crown. Zelina cut a promo as the first-ever winner of the Queen’s Crown Tournament.

Vega addressed her subjects and welcomed Doudrop to a rematch of their Crown Jewel encounter. Queen Zelina then went on to beat Doudrop by striking her with the scepter when the referee was not watching.

