"I think this kind of makes up for it"- Former WWE writer shares his thoughts on Mickie James' return to the company (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes Mickie James' return to WWE was the company's way to make amends with the star for the infamous trash bag fiasco.

Mickie James was the most surprising name of the 19 superstars announced for the 2022 women's Royal Rumble during last Friday's episode of SmackDown as she works for the rival company, IMPACT Wrestling.

Speaking on the latest edition of The Bro Show, Vince stated that it's hard to imagine Vince McMahon conducting business with other promotions. He believes Mickey's inclusion into the Rumble match is the company's way of apologizing to her:

"I think it makes them look good for the Royal Rumble. I don't see them conducting business this way going forward. We also have to remember the plastic bag fiasco. You don't do that to Mickie James. I mean anybody who has ever worked with Mickey loves Mickey, and that was just a really bad thing for them to do. So I think this kind of makes up for it and,"- said Russo

Russo also noted that mentioning Mickie as the Knockouts Champion may not hurt Vince McMahon's promotion, but it is a huge deal for IMPACT Wrestling.

"You know they're doing impact a favor by, you know, promoting around the Impact Women's Champion. But let's face it what are they drawing? 50,000 viewers? I mean, that's not gonna hurt the WWE as well. So I think it makes their Rumble stronger and they make up to Mickie James a little bit the way she was released," Vince added.

WWE acknowledging Mickie James as the IMPACT Knockouts Champion was part of the agreement

Since WWE is well known for its exclusivity, the announcement of Mickie James participating in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match came as a shock to many.

With Pat James acknowledging Mickie as IMPACT's Knockouts Champion, many thought this to be the start of a working relationship between the two companies.

However, it was reported that WWE's acknowledgment of James as IMPACT Knockouts Champion was part of their Royal Rumble agreement. The report has not yet been confirmed by either party.

This is the first time James will be stepping inside a WWE ring since her release on April 15, 2021, along with several other wrestlers. Regardless of the outcome, her Royal Rumble entry will be a must-watch for the fans.

