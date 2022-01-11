New details revealed regarding partnership between IMPACT and WWE - Reports

Are WWE and IMPACT Wrestling working together in 2022?

The world of professional wrestling has been buzzing since SmackDown on Friday night when it was announced that current IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Mickie James would be participating in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble.

But how far does this partnership go? What exactly is going on between these two companies? According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, on the SmackDown script, Mickie James' name was labeled "(?) Impact Knockouts Champion (?)."

This makes it appear that WWE was questioning whether they were going to mention IMPACT even on the day of the show since it was labeled with question marks.

However, those backstage at IMPACT who spoke with Sapp were under the belief that mentioning the Knockouts Championship was part of the deal between the two parties, but that has yet to be confirmed.

Is WWE interested in utilizing the "Forbidden Door" in 2022?

Earlier this morning, WrestleVotes reported that the company is hoping to use an "unexpected" name for the men's 2022 Royal Rumble. While it's far from a lock, this entrant would supposedly open the "Forbidden Door" within WWE once again.

Sapp has fueled those flames, stating he's heard that there have been pitches for "interesting and big outside names." But at this time, it's unknown who these big outside names are or if they'll end up being used or not.

While it's been a very long time, this wouldn't be the first time that WWE has worked with another wrestling company. They brought ECW stars to RAW several times in the late 1990s when Vince McMahon went to war with WCW on Monday nights.

Whether this will happen again or not is anybody's guess, but if it does, 2022 is gearing up to be another very exciting year for professional wrestling.

What are your thoughts on this potential cross-promotional partnership? Are you hoping to see this go beyond the Royal Rumble? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

