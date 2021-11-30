"There comes a time when you've got to move on" - Vince Russo details the problems with WWE (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently spoke of some issues with wrestling promos in the WWE.

Russo was on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW with Dr. Chris Featherstone. He discussed the Edge and Miz segment and then dived into the bad writing for the segment by WWE.

Russo mentioned that over the years, the quality of promos in WWE had deteriorated. He attributed this to the fact that pro wrestlers were not willing to walk away from the business, unlike other sports.

Russo stated that the superstars would continue their careers even past their prime as long as there was a paycheck for them. Here's what Russo had to say:

"Bro, here's the problem with pro wrestling. In sports, when your career is over, you're put out to pasture. These guys are not going to put themselves out to pasture if they're still collecting a paycheck. There comes a time when you've got to move on. That's why I do this now. I'm not out there cutting promos, I don't want to be out there. Like I said, in wrestling, and rightfully so, they're always going to take that check if somebody is willing to give it to them," Russo said.

Vince Russo mentioned his favorite WWE superstars on the mic

During the show, Russo also spoke about some of his favorite superstars that could cut a great promo. Russo stated that Ric Flair, Macho Man, Rowdy Roddy Piper, The Rock and Steve Austin were some of the greatest on the mic:

"Bro, there's just so many. Flair of course. Piper, Savage, Rock, Austin. I thought Shawn was a great promo. I thought Bret was a great promo. That Canada stuff, I'm reviewing that right now and Bret is tremendous," Russo added.

Russo, however, mentioned that Edge did not figure in his top 20 best promos. The former WWE writer acknowledged that he would consider Edge in his top 50 but there were several superstars past and present ahead of the Rated R superstar.

