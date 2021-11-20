"It was game over right there" - Former WWE writer reacts to Jaxson Ryker's release (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes The Forgotten Sons’ days in WWE were numbered following Jaxson Ryker’s pro-Donald Trump tweet in 2020.

Ryker received criticism after he showed support for the former US President on social media during the Black Lives Matter movement. The recently released WWE Superstar’s on-screen faction, The Forgotten Sons (Jaxson Ryker, Steve Cutler, and Wesley Blake), was immediately removed from television.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo gave his opinion that Ryker's tweet is the reason why all three men are no longer with WWE.

“Forgotten Sons, bro, he [Jaxson Ryker] made that one tweet," said Russo. "Remember? That was it, game over. It was game over right there, bro. For all of them it was game over."

Vince Russo enjoyed working with Jaxson Ryker

GUNNER_CwLail @JaxsonRykerWWE Thankful for the @POTUS we have! God bless America. Built of freedom. Forgotten No More Thankful for the @POTUS we have! God bless America. Built of freedom. Forgotten No More

Jaxson Ryker was known as Gunner during his run in IMPACT Wrestling (formerly known as TNA) between 2010 and 2015. He won the TNA Television Championship and TNA World Tag Team Championship (with James Storm) during that time.

Vince Russo, who used to write for IMPACT Wrestling, looked back on his experience working with Ryker and stated that he's considering collaborating with the new free agent in the future.

“All the military guys, Chris, in the back, all those guys are ‘yes sir, no sir,'" said Russo. "These are the kind of people you want on your team, I’m telling you, bro. I fell in love with that guy when I worked with him in TNA... bro, to the point, I may actually call him and see if he’s interested in doing his own podcast."

Ryker spent four years in WWE between 2017 and 2021. His final match for the company ended in defeat against Cedric Alexander on Main Event earlier this month.

