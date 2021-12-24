"I just feel that the story could have been built a lot better"- Former WWE writer shares thoughts on Roman Reigns-Paul Heyman storyline (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes Roman Reigns firing Paul Heyman as his special counsel was a little premature and the company could have done a better job in building up to the event.

After weeks of tension between the two, Roman Reigns finally fired Paul Heyman from his 'Special Counsel' position after the advocate's words did not sit well with The Tribal Chief.

Paul Heyman claimed on SmackDown that he was protecting The Universal Champion from The Beast and not the other way around. That was too much for Roman to bear, and one Superman Punch later, their business relationship had been terminated.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda's The Bro Show, former WCW writer Vince Russo stated that he feels WWE should have let the storyline simmer for a little longer, like they did with The Rock joining The Corporation in 1998.

"You know I look at everything from a writing aspect, and to me, it was very melodramatic. I mean, you know I go back and I think the storylines like The Rock joining the corporation, and I think of the months and the months and the months that it was in the pipeline. And I looked at the way they paid this thing off. And man, it was just to me, It was kind of flat, It was a little melodramatic. So I'm gonna say yeah bro, it was probably too soon because I just feel that the story could have been built a lot better,"- Russo said.

WWE has reportedly planned a big finish for Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar at Day 1

Roman Reigns will take on Brock Lesnar at WWE's next pay-per-view - Day 1 - for the Universal Championship yet again. The two men last faced off at WWE Crown Jewel on October 21.

However, according to reports, the match at Day 1 won't be the last time the two powerhouses will stand across the ring from each other as the promotion's plans for the match at Day 1 will set up another match between the longtime rivals at WrestleMania 38.

The dynamic of the rivalry changed on SmackDown last week, after Roman Reigns fired his Special Counsel. With most of the audience still unclear about where Paul Heyman's allegiance lies, the advocate can play a huge role in the finish of the match at Day 1.

Who do you think will come out with the WWE Universal Championship at Day 1? Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

