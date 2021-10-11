Vince Russo explains why WWE should bring back Eric Bischoff and Jim Cornette (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes WWE should hire the likes of Eric Bischoff and Jim Cornette to make real-life decisions in future WWE drafts.

The latest annual draft took place across two nights on the October 1 episode of SmackDown and the October 4 episode of RAW.

Russo, WWE’s head writer in the late 1990s, spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone about the recent draft. He explained how WWE would benefit from recruiting wrestling veterans such as Bischoff and Cornette to work behind the scenes.

“Bro, if this were me and I were Vince [WWE Chairman Vince McMahon], I swear to God I would say, ‘Bro, we’re gonna do this legitimately. I don’t wanna hear anyone whining and crying why Brock’s on this show there… we’re going to do this legitimately.’ Bro, then you almost, as a shoot, can have both sides. Let FOX hire Jim Cornette for the draft, let USA [Network] hire Eric Bischoff. Let them bring in Kurt Angle, let them bring in advisors and consultants,” Russo said.

Vince Russo on WWE’s “absurd” draft structure

WWE claims every year that USA Network and FOX television executives are responsible for selecting superstars for their respective shows, RAW and SmackDown.

In reality, Vince Russo says he knows that people at the USA Network are not made aware of the roster changes in advance.

“Bro, I can tell you this as a shoot… USA Network, they have no idea who they’re getting in the draft. They don’t know, they’ve got no idea. I’m sitting here and I’m really thinking about this, ‘Okay, bro, so you don’t know who’s gonna be on your television show next week? Like, seriously?’ Can you imagine, bro, you have a television show and you don’t know who the cast is gonna be? It’s absurd, bro! It’s unbelievable to me. But, bro, I think that [Bischoff and Cornette] would be so, so, so awesome, man,” Russo said.

The 2021 WWE Draft saw Roman Reigns (first night) and Becky Lynch (second night) chosen as the first draft picks. The latest roster changes also featured main-roster call-ups for Aliyah, Austin Theory, Hit Row, Ridge Holland, and Xia Li.

