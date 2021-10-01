Vince Russo thinks WWE should create a false Asuka to AEW rumor (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes WWE should purposely trick fans into thinking that Asuka is in negotiations with AEW.

Several former WWE Superstars have joined AEW this year, including CM Punk and Bryan Danielson (f.k.a. Daniel Bryan). Asuka is not among those who have been linked with Tony Khan's promotion, but she has been absent from WWE television since July.

Russo, WWE’s head writer in the late 1990s, recently spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone about the upcoming WWE Draft. He said Vince McMahon's company should take advantage of Asuka’s absence by spreading a false rumor about AEW before her return.

“Bro, I’m telling you, if it were me and I was the WWE, bro, I would start putting things out there, working dirt sheets and everything else like this, that Asuka’s in negotiations with AEW. That’s what I’d put out there if I was in WWE. I would really put that out there, bro, and they would do that, and then have her return. That’s what I would do,” Russo said.

Should Asuka face Becky Lynch when she returns?

Asuka posted on Instagram in August that she had undergone dental surgery after having a tooth knocked out by Shayna Baszler earlier this year. As the picture above shows, she was also wearing her arm in a sling.

When Asuka returns, Vince Russo thinks she should join SmackDown and revisit her rivalry with current SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.

“Maybe Becky goes on a run and we forget all about Asuka. I really believe in setting the table, and then if Asuka just showed back up on the scene you could have a really, really good program. If I remember, I wasn’t even thinking about this, but wasn’t Becky the one who handed the belt off? I didn’t even put those pieces together. She’s been away for so long now, bro, that if you set the table up for her a little bit, she can come back to a big pop,” Russo said.

As Russo mentioned, Becky Lynch relinquished the RAW Women’s Championship in May 2020 after announcing her pregnancy. She awarded the title to Asuka, who won the previous night’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

