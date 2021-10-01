Former WWE writer says AJ Styles should threaten retirement if he loses again (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes AJ Styles should participate in a retirement storyline after the upcoming draft.

Russo told Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Writing With Russo that Styles is a believable babyface opponent for Roman Reigns.

As part of the storyline, Russo thinks Styles could prepare for a title match by putting his career on the line against several superstars.

“You could do a little storyline and angle where AJ says, ‘You know what, I’ve been in this business for so many years and I might be at the tail end. Man, it’s at times like this I really need to challenge myself. I’ve put challenges in front of me my whole career, this and that.’ Bro, what happens if AJ basically declares, ‘The next match I lose, I retire,’” Russo said.

Watch the video above to hear Vince Russo explain why AJ Styles should turn babyface and move to SmackDown.

Vince Russo thinks fans would believe an AJ Styles retirement angle

AJ Styles, 44, is one of the most experienced full-time superstars on the WWE roster right now.

Regardless of whether Roman Reigns is the Universal Champion or not, Vince Russo believes a Styles retirement storyline would work against any World Champion.

“And he goes on a run, bro, and then all of a sudden, whether it’s Reigns or somebody defeats Reigns, and all of a sudden now you really believe… is AJ going to [cause an] upset? Because if he doesn’t, on his own word, he’s gotta walk away. You could make that a very, very believable angle, bro,” Russo said.

AJ Styles previously held the WWE Championship on two occasions. His most recent reign lasted 371 days between November 2017 and November 2018. The Phenomenal One has never held the Universal Championship.

Also Read

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone get you in the mood for the WWE Draft. Click here for more.

Edited by Arvind Sriram

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far