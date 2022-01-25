Ex-WWE writer's hilarious reaction to Vince McMahon wanting to be in charge for the next 30 years (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has reacted to Bruce Prichard's statement about Vince McMahon planning to be in charge of WWE for the next 30 years, and has stated that the product will be tough to watch in the future. Russo joked that the Disney cartoon Jiminy Cricket would do a better job than McMahon at running the company.

In the recent Legion of RAW show, Russo discussed McMahon's intention to stay at the helm of affairs for the next 2-3 decades. He was amused at the WWE Chairman's decision to be in charge of the promotion for the near future and wondered how McMahon would be in 10 years time:

"Bro, can you imagine Vince (McMahon) doing it for another 25 years (laughs). I'll take my own life (laughs) if I have to continue to watch this. This is Vince at 75, what's Vince going to be like at 85? If this is him at 75, what's 85? What is it? 25-30 more years of this. Good luck with that."

Russo then made the reference to Jiminy Cricket.

"If you sold this to Disney and let Jiminy Cricket run the show, he would do a better job than Vince McMahon is doing right now. Without a shadow of a doubt, Jiminy Cricket will do a better job, but we've got 25 more years of Vince (sighs)," said Russo.

Bruce Prichard is confident Vince McMahon will be in charge of WWE for the next 25-30 years

Prichard feels McMahon is in great shape and is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

"Yeah, I can’t imagine him not doing it and I am sure that he will continue to do it probably for the next 25 to 30 years. His mom’s 101 and still going so, you know, he shows no signs of slowing down at all and he’s a freak of nature," said Prichard.

McMahon has been running WWE since the '80s, after taking over the company from his father. Apart from being the brains behind the product, he is also an on-screen personality, and has recently featured in a storyline with young Superstar Austin Theory.

