"They did so much damage to him" - Vince Russo on WWE hurting released star's gimmick

Vince Russo thinks John Morrison needs a break before joining another major promotion as WWE caused damage to his character.

Morrison rejoined WWE in 2019, eight years after he left the company. His second run, though, ended abruptly as he was let go earlier this year due to budget cuts. The former Intercontinental Champion had a strong run in various promotions following his first exit and is ready to resume his pro wrestling career in February.

On the latest episode of The Bro Show, host Dr. Chris Featherstone asked WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page and former WWE writer Vince Russo about John Morrison and if he should join AEW immediately. Both agreed that WWE didn't treat him well and that he needs a break before he joins WWE's rival.

"He would have had a bigger spark coming in from Lucha (Underground). It's just better to take off for a while. Again, talent always rises to the top, if you're given the opportunity," said DDP.

Vince Russo believes WWE did a lot of damage to Morrison and his character by not using him well in the company.

"I think he has to (take a break). They did so much damage to him over there (in WWE). He's everything that Page (DDP) said he is and they just made him another name on the roster and he's so much more special than that. He definitely needs to take a little time off and come after that," said Russo.

DDP told John Morrison to join AEW before he re-signed with WWE

DDP revealed on The Bro Show that he had advised Morrison to sign with AEW as the promotion would've been a perfect fit for him.

"When John was thinking about going back (to WWE), I was like, 'Bro, go to AEW. You'll be a huge star there,'" said the Hall of Famer.

Morrison won the SmackDown Tag Team title with The Miz during his two-year run with WWE, which they won at the Super ShowDown pay-per-view in February 2020. While the duo showed glimpses of promise, they never fully realized their potential and could've been featured in a more prominent capacity.

