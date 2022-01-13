"The system has failed her"- Vince Russo thinks WWE failed recently released star (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts about Ember Moon's release from WWE. He believes the company failed the former superstar and that she wasn't booked to her potential.

The former NXT Women's Champion was released back in November along with some other high-profile names such as Keith Lee, Karrion Kross, and Nia Jax. The reason for the releases was cited as budget cuts.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone, Russo compared Moon's booking to that of The Viking Raiders and explained that it was all about the presentation and how the company had failed her but also held Moon partly accountable.

"Bro, they did the same thing with The Viking Raiders. They are Vikings but why are they dressing like this? Bro, those guys, as a shoot, live the Viking lifestyle, the WWE never got into that. So what are we seeing bro? We're seeing two guys who are Vikings which looks like a gimmick to us. Meanwhile, this is something these guys really believe in. It's the presentation bro," explained Russo.

He then went on to detail how the system had failed her, but she also had to take some of the responsibility for what happened:

"So once you've got the confusion she's never gonna get over, no matter how good she is and that's what exactly happened. The system has failed her. That system has failed a lot of people but bro if you know the system is failing you and you are not speaking up, you've gotta take a piece of that responsibility," Russo added.

Ember Moon's accomplishments in WWE

In her six-year tenure with the company, Ember Moon won the NXT Women's Championship and the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship with Shotzi. She competed in the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match as the and was eliminated by the eventual winner, Asuka. In her second Rumble match in 2019, she entered at #6 and lasted for 52 minutes. She has also competed in multiple Money In The Bank matches.

