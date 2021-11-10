"They reach that pinnacle and then they can't keep them at that level" - Vince Russo discusses why WWE can't keep superstars over (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo claimed that WWE had lost the ability to keep its superstars over with fans.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo reviewed the latest episode of the Monday Night show. Unimpressed with the booking, he mentioned that the creative team had lost the ability to maintain the superstardom of their performers.

Russo detailed that the creative team in WWE, including Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard, could no longer keep their superstars over. He explained his point with the examples of superstars like Drew McIntyre and Becky Lynch. Russo detailed that several superstars reached the brass ring but could not maintain the superstardom due to bad booking.

"Bro, that's the problem. When you look at every one of these people, the writers, Vince, Bruce or whoever who want - they don't know how to keep people over. There is an art to keeping people over and keeping their stock up. They don't know how to do that bro. Somebody will reach the pinnacle - we can go to Drew, we can go to Becky or we can name a hundred people on the roster. They reach that pinnacle and then they can't keep them at that level," Russo said.

This week's RAW was a critical pit stop on the road to WWE Survivor Series

There was a massive shift in dynamics on RAW this week as Kevin Owens turned heel and attacked Big E during the main event. KO went beserk and Powerbombed the WWE Champion on the ring apron.

Earlier in the night, Liv Morgan outlasted four other women in a fatal five-way match to become the number one contender for the RAW Women's Championship. After the matchup, Morgan went to the announce table and had an intense staredown with Becky Lynch.

Fans also witnessed Bobby Lashley decimate Dominik Mysterio to join the RAW Survivor Series team. All eyes are now on Friday's SmackDown to see how the next step on the road to Survivor Series plays out.

