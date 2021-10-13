“Here come the Siamese twins” - Vince Russo gives his honest thoughts on the Women’s Championship picture on WWE RAW [Exclusive]

Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on the Women's Tag Team match on WWE RAW.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the former WWE writer criticized the booking of the women's tag team match on RAW.

"First of all bro, how much time did they eat up with these entrances. Oh my God, the entrances that never ended. You know, Chris, let's break this down and let's follow this thing. So you got Belair and Sasha against Charlotte and Becky, okay. We've got both sides, they don't like each other, so what does it turn into, bro? It turns into the partners fighting," Vince Russo said.

Check out the entire episode of Legion of RAW in the video below:

He went on to say that WWE should've changed the match into a fatal four-way instead of restarting it only to end it in a disqualification:

"So, here come the agents, pull apart, pull apart. Here come the Siamese twins, [Adam] Pearce and Sonya Deville, 'We're not gonna have this, you're gonna restart the match right now.' Ok, first of all, bro, we're gonna restart the match again and the same thing is probably going to happen. Shouldn't the move have been, 'okay, we're gonna make it a [four-way] match'? They restarted the match and the same thing happens again but now the referee DQs the match and gets out of the ring and now no agents are coming down to separate these girls," added Russo.

There is confusion surrounding the WWE's Women's titles following the Draft

SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch and RAW Women's champion Charlotte Flair were drafted to opposing brands in the Draft. This led to confusion amongst viewers regarding the fate of the titles.

WWE pulled a similar trick last year when they traded the then-tag team champions, The New Day and Street Profits, to opposing brands, which led to a moment where the two teams exchanged their titles.

Both Becky and Charlotte won their titles at SummerSlam. Since they won it not so long ago, it will be interesting to see if they both lose their titles, or swap them.

Also Read

Do you think WWE is planning to have Becky and Charlotte lose their titles so soon? Or will the have them swap their titles? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

If any quotes are being used from this article, please provide a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Did Vince Russo Escape the Undertaker? Find out here, bro.

Edited by Arjun

LIVE POLL Q. Will the two Women's champions lose or swap their titles? Lose Swap 0 votes so far