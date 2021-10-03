"Don't do it" – How Vince McMahon reacted to scary spot between Hall of Famer and Shane McMahon

Mike Chioda recently revealed Vince McMahon's immediate reaction to Shane McMahon vs. Kurt Angle at King Of The Ring 2001.

At King Of The Ring, Shane McMahon took on Kurt Angle in a Street Fight. The match has been dubbed as one of the most unforgiving battles in WWE history. Both Shane and Angle suffered severe punishment during the contest, with Angle coming out victorious in the end.

Vince McMahon was watching the match backstage with other WWE officials and was worried for Shane's well-being. Mike Chioda has now opened up about what exactly happened backstage with Vince McMahon during a particular spot in the infamous match.

"Kurt Angle and Shane McMahon man. Putting Shane through that glass man several times, and he couldn't. He could execute it the first, second time and Vince is screaming and everybody's screaming, don't do it. Don't do it again! I'm telling him don't do it again. Don't do it, and I'm in his ear. And then he does it again I'm like holy sh*t, and I check on Kurt after the match like didn't you hear me? Don't fu*king throw him through the thing and he goes no I'm sorry I'm deaf in that ear! Like oh that's great! So then the other ear didn't hear it either? I was screaming!" said Mike Chioda.

Barring a few rifts, Vince McMahon and Shane are incredibly close

Vince and his son Shane McMahon had a falling out back in 2009 that led to the latter's WWE exit. Leaving that instance aside, Vince and Shane have been very close over the years. The father-son duo has battled each other in the squared circle and shared tear-jerking hugs as well.

A rumor recently made rounds stating Shane McMahon was no longer involved with WWE. Soon after, a WWE source revealed that Shane returned to WWE in 2016 to take on an on-screen role, and nothing else. They also added that Shane and Vince McMahon have a great relationship.

The match in question took a lot out of both Shane McMahon & Kurt Angle. It lasted almost 26 minutes, and is regarded by many as one of the greatest matches of 2001. You can watch the exact spot that made Vince McMahon scream in the clip embedded above.

