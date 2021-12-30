Ex-WWE star predicts Toni Storm's future after her release

Virgil had quite a lot to say in reaction to Toni Storm's surprise WWE exit.

The former NXT UK Women's Champion abruptly exited the company. Sean Ross Sapp broke the news via his official Twitter handle. Toni's exit has sent the wrestling world into a frenzy, and there's no news about what happened between her and WWE.

Several stars took to social media to react to Toni Storm's sudden exit. Former WWE Superstar Virgil also shared a detailed post praising Storm and predicting her future.

Virgil's posts always give his fans a chuckle or two, and the latest one wasn't an exception. He talked about Toni Storm in his own uniquely hilarious manner. In the end, Virgil reiterated that someone was going to sign Toni Storm to a contract and "make her magic."

"Toni and I had an incredible relationship and it was much much more than a friendship. It was a bond. She was Toni and I was Tina and together we shared meatball recipes from across the globe. She was in love with my existence but not in a Major Gunns restraining order way but more like how Sasha Banks would love and respect me if she were to see me in person. Let’s crush beef and wish her the best as she is a rocket of sauce ready to be sautéed in the business. Someone’s gonna pick her up and make her magic. How do you feel about my homey?" wrote Virgil.

More details on Toni Storm's departure have emerged

Shortly after Toni Storm's WWE departure, PWInsider shared details about the same. The superstar was recently involved in a Triple Threat Match for the SmackDown Women's title at a live event in Washington, DC. She took on Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks, and the bout went down without a hitch. Following the match, Storm "flew herself home."

Toni Storm had a brief run on WWE's main roster and spent quite some time trying to find her way. In her latest appearance on Out Of Character, Storm opened up about sitting in catering instead of wrestling every week.

"When you’re sat in catering, it’s not a good feeling. Just sitting there waiting for your shot. Waiting for your big break. Waiting to show everyone what you’ve worked your life to be good at. I just sat there [asking] ‘When am I next? What’s happening?’ Now [when] stuff starts happening, I’m still like, ‘what’s going on?’ Oh, my God. What is my life?” said Storm.

More backstage news is likely to pop up about Toni Storm's departure in the coming days. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more on this breaking news. What are your thoughts on Virgil's prediction for Storm's future? Let us know in the comments below.

