What happened between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins after SmackDown went off air?

Seth Rollins wasn't done with Roman Reigns after last night's WWE SmackDown went off the air, and the duo ended up competing in a six-man tag team match.

The final segment of SmackDown saw an intense war of words between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. It ended with Rollins evading a two-on-one attack from The Usos and retreating to the entrance ramp.

As soon as the show went off the air, Rollins sprinted towards the ring to confront Reigns. The Tribal Chief hinted at a brawl with his Royal Rumble opponent, but then decided against it and started to head towards the back.

The fans in attendance were then treated to a six-man tag team match pitting The Bloodline against Seth Rollins and The Viking Raiders. Rollins' team prevailed to send the fans home happy.

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns are set to do battle in two weeks

Seth Rollins will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal title at the Royal Rumble. Rollins entered Reigns' suite during last week's SmackDown and began laughing maniacally, making The Tribal Chief realize he was facing his former stablemate. WWE later made the Universal title bout between the two official.

It has been more than two years since Rollins and Reigns faced off in a singles match on TV. Both men have gone through major character changes since their last clash. It looks like WWE is attempting to turn Rollins babyface after a lengthy run as a villain. Reigns has arguably been the biggest heel in professional wrestling ever since he made his return at SummerSlam 2020.

Reigns and Rollins have clashed on 29 different occasions in a WWE ring in singles competition. The Tribal Chief has won 19 of those matches, while Rollins has bagged nine victories.

Will Reigns remain Universal Champion when all is said and done at the Royal Rumble? Or will Rollins win the Universal title again after three years? Sound off with your predictions in the comments below!

