Where Does Edge Live?

Adam Joseph Copeland, better known as Edge to WWE fans, was born in the town of Orangeville, Ontario, Canada. However, the WWE Hall of Famer currently resides in Asheville, North Carolina, United States with his wife Beth Pheonix and their two little girls.

Edge was born to Judy Lynn Copeland, who was a single parent and worked two jobs to take care of her son. Edge’s childhood included watching wrestling and some of his favorite wrestlers growing up were Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage, Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, and many more.

While he currently lives in the US, Edge is regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers to have emerged out of Canada, along with the likes of Bret Hart, Christian, and many more.

In 2020, Edge came out of retirement for the first time in nine years at the Royal Rumble and stepped foot inside a WWE ring after almost a decade.

Edge is currently in a feud with Seth Rollins on WWE programming

Edge has been feuding with Seth Rollins for months now. The WWE Hall of Famer kick-started his ongoing feud with the former Universal Champion earlier this summer and the two men have been going at it ever since.

In the most recent edition of WWE SmackDown, Rollins even took things one step further and made things personal with Edge. The former Universal Champion decided to invade Edge's house, in what certainly was one of the best segments WWE has produced this year.

Rollins entered Edge's unlocked house and then decided to make himself comfortable. The Messiah even mocked Edge's daughters' paintings. This prompted Edge to call his wife Beth Phoenix to ask her not to enter the house.

At SummerSlam, Edge had beaten Rollins via submission. After a rematch between the two on SmackDown, it now looks like WWE is headed towards another match between the two men.

With WWE Crown Jewel 2021 almost upon us, Edge could face Rollins in Saudi Arabia on October 2021.

