Ex-WWE writer reveals why Triple H didn't want to become the face of the company ahead of John Cena 

Triple H and John Cena were key players in the company in the 2000s
Nishant Jayaram
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Jan 19, 2022 03:28 PM IST
News

Freddie Prinze Jr. opened up about why Triple H chose not to become the face of WWE. He believes that The Game wanted to create content for adults rather than kids, which is why John Cena got that role.

Cena was pushed as the face of the company in the mid-2000s, a few years after his debut. He was the top dog in the company over the next decade or so, winning 16 world titles, the Money in the Bank contract once, as well as the Royal Rumble twice.

On his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed John Cena and how he became the face of the company. He stated that Triple H could have become "The Guy" in the 2000s during Cena's ascendancy, but didn't want to create the kid-friendly content that the 16-time WWE world champion was willing to.

"Other guys could have taken it. Triple H could have worn that crown but Triple H didn't want to do segments in the first hour of RAW when it was still family friendly. He wanted to be in the last hour of SmackDown or RAW and do his DX, adult stuff - the stuff that got him over, the stuff that he always did once he found the right character. So, he could have taken the crown, Vince (McMahon) would have gladly given it to him, but he chose not to. John (Cena) took this on himself," said Prinze Jr.

Here's a clip of Prinze Jr talking about his relationship with John Cena:

He said that his respect for Cena grew when he decided to be the leading man in WWE, despite the pitfalls that come with that position.

Freddie Prinze Jr. fell out with Triple H during his time in WWE

What the heck was @RealFPJr going to teach @mikethemiz about acting?Get the full story on #NewDayPod this week with @WWEBigE @TrueKofi & @XavierWoodsPhD! FULL VIDEO: youtu.be/FqVQ44ytfwo⬇️ The New Day: Feel the Power: bit.ly/TheNewDayPod https://t.co/YwrhltQ6Vk

Prinze Jr. was keen to push Jeff Hardy during his spell as a writer with the company, but Triple H opposed it. The Game then told him not to work with a developmental star as he wanted to work with him

"Then it was just weird after that like there was another wrestler in developmental that I wanted to work on and I had some ideas with, and he [Triple H] was like, ‘Hey, I’m working with him. Don’t talk to him.’ And I was like, ‘Ah, that’s it. Alright, cool. I get it.’ So I just stayed away from his guys," said Freddie Prinze Jr.

The actor had two stints with WWE between 2008 and 2012, where he was a writer and producer.

Please H/T Wrestling with Freddie and Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.

Edited by Anirudh B
