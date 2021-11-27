Edge's return date confirmed by WWE

During a commercial on this week's SmackDown, WWE announced that Edge would be returning to Monday Night RAW next week.

During a commercial for Monday's upcoming edition of RAW, WWE announced that the Rated-R Superstar would be back on the red brand. We haven't seen the former WWE Champion since his epic performance inside Hell in a Cell against Seth Rollins at the Crown Jewel in October.

Apart from The Rated-R Superstar coming back, a Grudge Match between Finn Balor and Seth Rollins has also been announced for next week's episode.

What will Edge do on his return to WWE RAW?

While WWE fans are very excited about Edge's return, the question now is what the Ultimate Opportunist will do now?

The Rated-R Superstar has made it very clear that he only wants to wrestle on a part-time basis.

"You know, what I think I’ve learned is that the self-care and recuperation just takes longer," Edge revealed. "So before, when you can do it every night, that’s not the case anymore. Now, you know, after a match and I’m like, ‘Okay, I feel great. Maybe I could do one more the next day’ but that’s pretty rare. It’s usually a good two-to-three weeks until I’m like, ‘Okay, all right. I think everything’s knocked out of my system.’ The cryotherapy I did, the sauna. I did cold plunges, I stretched, I did yoga, I did massage, all of those things that I never did before. Now they’re a necessity."

With his feud with Seth Rollins in the rearview mirror and the WWE Championship picture very full at the moment, it will be interesting to see what's next for Edge on the red brand.

Adam (Edge) Copeland @EdgeRatedR The look on my face when Beth reminded me how old I am today. But seriously thank you for the outpouring of love and birthday wishes. It will never get old and always be appreciated. I’m gonna go eat donuts now. The look on my face when Beth reminded me how old I am today. But seriously thank you for the outpouring of love and birthday wishes. It will never get old and always be appreciated. I’m gonna go eat donuts now. https://t.co/A00hSXxTbw

