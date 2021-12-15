Xia Li talks about her relationship with two former NXT Women's Champions 

WWE has given SmackDown a protector, and her name is Xia Li. The Chinese-born superstar is a serious force to be reckoned with, and her entrance to SmackDown last week surely turned a lot of heads. The former Tian Sha member helped save Namoi from a vicious beat down from WWE official Sonya Deville, Natalya, and an old "friend" from NXT in Shayna Baszler.

In a recent interview with Screen Rant, Li discussed her personal relationship with both Baszler. Li mentioned the fact that she has history with Baszler; with the two having a very brief back and forth feud in 2019, in the Black & Gold days of NXT. Li says she sees potential in a feud between the two again.

"Before I had a little story with Shayna Baszler and she also has a fighting background. I'm very excited for the future and maybe we are going to have some fun stories. I can’t wait for that to happen". said Xia Li - (Fightful)

In addition to her friendship with Baszler, Xia Li also spoke highly of former WWE Women's Champion Sasha Banks. Li expressed her love and admiration for Banks, as the Blue Print of WWE played a key role in her success within the company. Banks reportedly pushed hard for Li to come to SmackDown, and according to Li herself, Banks has been there for her; inviting her to holiday celebrations to make her feel at home.

Also, Sasha is a very good person. She has been helping me a lot. When I first got here, I couldn't speak well. She always invites me to her house for things like Christmas, and New Year to celebrate together. She is already on top. I'm just beginning, she still invites me and is very nice to me. I'm very grateful so I want to have a good match with her. I'm very excited. One day I can wrestle her and she said that too.” said Xia Li

Xia Li's debut on SmackDown impressed Dutch Mantell

While the Protector's entrance drew the interest of many, one big name that really took a shine to Li's first impression on the WWE main roster was wrestling legend Dutch Mantell.

In an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk program, Mantell described the live crowd and TV viewers for SmackDown as "spellbound" at the sight of Li's extraordinary entrance.

"Great entrance! They were spellbound, I guess. They were just like Oh my God. She has lightning shooting out of her hands," Mantell said.

You can watch the full video here:

Also Read Article Continues below

What did you think of Xia Li's entrance and debut on SmackDown? What feuds would you like to see her compete in? Let us know your thoughts and opinions in the comment section below!

A former WWE writer shares his opinion on the Jeff Hardy situation. Catch it live here.

Edited by Roxanne Smith