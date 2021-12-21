Zelina Vega makes a bold claim, mere days after Charlotte Flair calls herself "The Queen"

Zelina Vega has declared herself the "one true queen of WWE," mere days after Charlotte Flair scoffed at the idea of a "Queen vs. Queen angle" with her.

Vega won the first-ever Queen's Crown Tournament at Crown Jewel 2021, after defeating Doudrop at the event. She now goes by the moniker of Queen Zelina and is one-half of the current Women's Tag Team Champions along with Carmella.

Zelina Vega recently shared a tweet featuring a "Queen Zelina" artwork originally posted by Sportskeeda. She made it clear in the caption to her tweet that she is the one true queen of WWE. Check it out below:

Zelina Vega isn't the only WWE Superstar who calls herself "The Queen"

Way before Zelina Vega won the Queen's Crown Tournament in Saudi Arabia, Charlotte Flair had proclaimed herself "The Queen". Flair made her way to WWE's main roster in 2015, and has done it all in the business over the past six years.

She has won the Divas title, the Women's title across the three major brands, and the Women's Tag Team titles as well. She was recently ranked No.2 by WWE, in its list of 50 Greatest Women Superstars.

About a week ago, Charlotte Flair declared herself the queen, and added that she isn't interested in a "Queen vs. Queen" angle with Zelina Vega.

"I don’t think I need a crown to be called the Queen. I am the Queen. It’s silly to me [laughs]. No offense! I mean, maybe facing Zelina, but to have a match focused around Queen versus Queen? Like, I’m the Queen of them all – without a throne. I don’t see that as – she has a long way to go before that becomes her… I don’t know how you say it? I always wear my invisible crown," said Flair.

Vega seems to be having the time of her life while donning a queen gimmick on WWE TV. On the other hand, Flair won't give up the moniker of "The Queen" at any cost.

It looks like fans are in for a "Queen vs. Queen" feud somewhere down the line, even if Charlotte Flair isn't interested in it right now.

