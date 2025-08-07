WWE Nixed Plans for Roman Reigns to Face Top SmackDown Star at WrestleMania 41, Reveals Paul Heyman

Roman Reigns headlined WrestleMania Night One this year in a Triple Threat match against CM Punk and Seth Rollins. Paul Heyman has revealed that WWE had discussed a third match between the OTC and Cody Rhodes for the event.

The two stars collided in the main event of WrestleMania 39 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, which The Tribal Chief retained thanks to Solo Sikoa. They faced each other again for the title last year, and The American Nightmare finally won the bout and his first world title in WWE.

During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Paul Heyman stated that Cody Rhodes facing John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 was always the plan, but the company did consider completing the trilogy between Rhodes and Roman Reigns.

"I think Cody-Cena was always the path. We also discussed, at some point, do we do Roman versus Cody III? Do they main event a third WrestleMania in a row? That would have been interesting, too. I mean, we explored all options," Heyman said. (1:06:04-1:06:23)

Paul Heyman heaped massive praise on Roman Reigns

The Oracle used to manage the OTC, even after The Bloodline saga. However, Paul Heyman turned on Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows in April and joined forces with Seth Rollins.

Heyman praised Roman during his appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show.

"Roman came back in August 2020, got put with Brock Lesnar's Advocate. I became the Special Counsel to The Tribal Chief and later just known as The Wiseman. And it was on the back of Roman that WWE got lifted out of the pandemic era. What was the stock that Reigns came back in 2020, and what is it today?" Heyman noted.

Roman Reigns is currently feuding with Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins' faction, which includes Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.

