WWE NXT: April 27 episode viewership and ratings revealed as the show sees a surprising decline 

This week's edition of WWE NXT saw the black and gold brand's numbers decrease for the first time on their new Tuesday night timeslot. But how bad is the damage?

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's edition of WWE NXT brought in 744,000 viewers, way down from last week's 841,000. It's a surprising drop given the momentum NXT has been building on Tuesday nights.

What might have caused this drop is anyone's guess. Perhaps the overall negative reviews from WWE RAW the night before had something to do with it. Next week WWE NXT has a stacked show scheduled, so they should quickly rebound from this.

NXT: 744,000

18-49: 0.22 — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) April 28, 2021

WWE NXT placed 11th overall on cable Tuesday

In the all-important 18-49 demo, WWE NXT saw a drop from last week from 0.23 to 0.22. It's a slight decrease from last week, but it shouldn't be anything to be concerned about, unlike the viewership number. The demo staying strong is the most important thing anyway.

Last week, WWE NXT took the 27th spot on cable for Wednesday, which was a considerable drop considering what they've been doing lately. This week, they jumped up to the 11th best spot. Even with lower than expected viewership, this is a significant victory.

WWE NXT opened this week with Mercedes Martinez taking on Dakota Kai with NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez in her corner.

The main event was a six-man tag team match that featured Legado del Fantasma taking on NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida and NXT Tag Team Champions MSK.

