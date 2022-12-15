WWE NXT ratings surge for Deadline fallout and shocking title change

The ratings for last night's shocking episode of WWE NXT are in, and the numbers are looking great against last week's showing.

On last night's episode of NXT, Roxanne Perez cut a promo to kick off the show fresh off of winning the inaugural Women's Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline this past Saturday.

The victory earned her a shot at the NXT Women's Championship and the match wound up happening last night in the main event. Perez held her own and connected with Pop Rox for the pinfall victory. Roxanne ended Mandy's 413-day reign as NXT Women's Champion to capture the title.

According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, NXT brought in 666,000 viewers last night on the USA Network. This is up from last week's 534,000 viewers.

The developmental brand also scored a 0.17 rating in the key 18-49 year old demographic, the highest demo rating since the November 15th episode of NXT.

Mandy Rose was released by WWE after losing the NXT Women's Championship

Mandy Rose was shockingly released from the company earlier today after losing her title last night to Roxanne Perez.

The details surrounding her release remain murky at the moment, but the company was reportedly unhappy with some of the content Mandy was creating on her own.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful noted that the company felt they had to release her because of the content she was posting on her FanTime page.

"WWE officials felt they were put in a tough position based on the content she was posting on her FanTime page. They felt like it was outside of the parameters of her WWE deal," stated Sean Ross Sapp.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Fightful Select has learned that Mandy Rose has been released by WWE.



WWE officials felt they were put in a tough position based on the content she was posting on her FanTime page. They felt like it was outside of the parameters of her WWE deal. Fightful Select has learned that Mandy Rose has been released by WWE. WWE officials felt they were put in a tough position based on the content she was posting on her FanTime page. They felt like it was outside of the parameters of her WWE deal. https://t.co/RZSiQ53XPf

Roxanne Perez is now tasked with leading the NXT Women's division as the champion. Time will tell if the 21-year-old is ready for the challenge.

