"Let's get to work" - WWE NXT's newest signee Taya Valkyrie thanks fans in emotional message

WWE NXT's newest signee Taya Valkyrie has thanked her fans in an emotional message on Twitter.

Valkyrie accompanied the tweet with a photo of herself in the WWE Performance Center shirt signing her contract. She thanked her fans for sticking by her side and explained how she had dedicated her life to professional wrestling.

"For those that have been on this decade long journey with me, you know how badly I have wanted this. I’ve sacrificed and dedicated my life to this. Moved across continents, learned languages, immersed myself in new styles, cultures and experiences with the over all goal of making it one day to the WWE. I have worked my butt off and today my dream has come true. I promise to work harder than I ever have, to show the world who I am as a performer and human being. I love my life and take absolutely nothing for granted. I’m hungrier than I have ever been and now the work begins. Thank you to all those that have supported me, and to those that don’t like me...welp, too bad I know my worth, my talent and I will always strive to be better. Now buckle up because this is going to get interesting. LETS GET TO WORK!!"

La Wera Loca's tweet comes after she, along with the other recent WWE recruits such as Parker Boudreaux, commented after joining the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

When can we expect to see Taya Valkyrie in NXT?

Although nothing has been made official by WWE, we can expect to see Taya Valkyrie compete inside the NXT ring very soon. The former IMPACT Knockouts champion can gift the NXT Universe with a ton of dream matches against the women of NXT. She will be a worthy potential contender for Io Shirai's NXT Women's Championship.

Valkyrie's husband John Morrison is currently on the RAW brand along with current WWE Champion The Miz. It would be nice to see her join forces with the two Superstars in the future.