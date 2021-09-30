WWE NXT: September 28 episode viewership revealed as InDex goes on their honeymoon

It appears while the honeymoon of InDex is just beginning, the honeymoon period between WWE NXT 2.0 and its viewership has already come to an end.

This week's edition of WWE NXT brought in 655,000 viewers, down from last week's 746,000, according to Showbuzz Daily. After two weeks, it seems the viewership of WWE NXT 2.0 is right back to where the previous iteration was.

That’s down 12% in total viewership and down 30% in 18 to 49 from last week.

WWE NXT 2.0 placed 32nd overall on cable Tuesday

WWE NXT 2.0 also saw a slight drop from last week from 0.20 to 0.14 in the all-important 18-49 demo. With the viewership and demo both down to pre-WWE NXT 2.0 numbers, this might be seen as a sign that the people who were willing to give the new iteration of the brand a shot have already tuned out.

It will be interesting going forward to see if WWE can somehow convince those viewers they have lost to tune back in.

Last week, WWE NXT 2.0 took the 11th spot on cable for Wednesday. This week, they plummeted to the 32nd spot on cable. This is the sharpest drop of the three numbers but still falls in line with what the black and gold brand saw rankings-wise over the last couple of months, before the rebrand.

WWE NXT 2.0 kicked off this week with a street fight between Elektra Lopez of Legado Del Phantasmo and B-Fab of Hit Row.

The main event saw Raquel Gonzalez defend the NXT Women's World Championship against Franky Monet. After successfully defending the championship, Gonzalez was jumped by Mandy Rose and Toxic Attraction as Rose staked her claim to be next in line to challenge for the title.

