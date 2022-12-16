WWE NXT spoilers after Mandy Rose's massive loss and sudden release

The WWE NXT events on December 20th and 27th have already been taped in the WWE Performance Center following the sudden release of former Women's Champion Mandy Rose. Rose lost the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez on the previous episode of the developmental brand.

Mandy Rose was defeated by Roxanne Perez with Pop Rocks to win the match and become the new champ. Following the loss, God's Greatest Creation was controversially released from her WWE contract for sharing explicit content on her FanTime website, which was allegedly beyond the scope of what her contract allowed.

In the taping for the episode which will air on December 20, Carmelo Hayes competed against Axiom. The former North American Champion won thanks to an assist from Trick Williams, who was later hit with a Moonsault by Axiom.

Nikkita Lyons went up against Zoey Starks. Lyons was defeated in a savage manner by Starks, who kept the ropes tight and refused to let Lyons raise her shoulder.

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defended the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships against Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley and Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jayne & Gigi Dolin in a Triple Threat match. Kayden Carter and Katana won the championships by pinning Nile while Ivy attempted a choke on Carter.

Apollo Crews and Carmelo Hayes had a verbal spat when Apollo summoned Carmelo to face him man-to-man.

Indi Hartwell competed against former Legado Del Fantasma member Electra Lopez, but lost the match after being pinned.

Sol Ruca and Alba Fyre also had a match which ended in a no contest after Isla Dawn attacked Fyre with a baseball bat, smashing her hand on the ring steps.

New NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day defended their titles against Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen. The New Day retained the titles after Xavier Woods won with an elbow drop from the top rope.

In the main event, Grayson Waller called out Bron Breakker, who marched to the ring and tried to spear Waller. However, Bron was outwitted by Waller, who had a steel plate wrapped around his abdomen. The spot was similar to a famous incident between Bret Hart and Goldberg in WCW.

Additionally, two matches for Level Up were recorded. Thea Hail defeated Amari Miller in one while Oro Mensah triumphed over an unidentified opponent in the other.

Spoilers for December 27 edition of WWE NXT

On the December 27 episode of NXT, Julius Creed faced up against JD McDonagh. Creed prevailed after hitting McDonagh with a standing lariat. After the match, Veer Mahaan and Sanga confronted Julius.

Wendy Choo battled Cora Jade, who she eventually defeated with a tope rope splash.

In a match against Japanese Star Ikeman Jiro, Skrypts (formerly known as Reggie) triumphed.

Hank Walker accompanied Drew Gulak as he made an appearance during a training segment. He demonstrated how to apply holds correctly to other superstars on the roster. A match was scheduled for "next week" when Charlie Dempsey entered the ring.

North American Champion Wes Lee faced up against Tony D'Angelo in the main event and prevailed. Stacks attempted to sabotage the contest, but Dijak escorted him to the back.

What do you think about these NXT spoilers? Let us know in the comments.

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : 0 votes