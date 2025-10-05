WWE NXT star, not Ethan Page, teases joining The Secret Hervice; Chelsea Green responds

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green recently responded to a popular NXT star after they teased joining her faction, Secret Hervice, on the main roster. It is not Green's friend, Ethan Page.Secret Hervice includes Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, and Alba Fyre on SmackDown. In recent times, The Hot Mess' stable has been struggling as Niven is currently out of action due to an injury.Amid Piper's absence, NXT star Karmen Petrovic took to X/Twitter to send a message to Chelsea Green. Petrovic wrote that she needed to talk to the former Women's United States Champion, as she believed her stable needed a little &quot;sharpness.&quot; The developmental star also asked Green to give her a call, teasing her alliance with Secret Hervice on the main roster.&quot;@ImChelseaGreen we need to talk about adding a lil bit of sharpness to the secret hervice… call me 🗡️,&quot; she wrote.Now, Chelsea has replied to Karmen with a GIF of a kid smiling, suggesting that she was happy about Petrovic's offer.Check out her post below.Vince Russo believes Chelsea Green is &quot;too good&quot; for WWEDuring a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Vince Russo praised Chelsea Green for always staying in character on WWE TV.The veteran added that he believed The Hot Mess was way too good for the Stamford-based promotion's current product.&quot;So freaking good. I was watching her closely tonight. Even when her opponents are coming to the ring, she doesn't stop. She never breaks character. She is always in freaking character. God, she's too good for that company, man,&quot; Russo said.Many want the Triple H-led creative team to book Chelsea Green better in future matches. Fans also want her to win a major singles title soon. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the former WWE Women's United States Champion's future.