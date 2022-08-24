"A love like this" - NXT star sends heartwarming message to Edge and Beth Phoenix following WWE RAW

WWE NXT Superstar Indi Hartwell sent a heartwarming message to Edge and Beth Phoenix earlier today.

Monday was a special night for The Rated-R Superstar, as he main-evented RAW in front of his hometown crowd. Edge battled The Judgment Day's Damian Priest, connecting with a Canadian Destroyer that got a big pop from the Toronto crowd. He got off to a great start in his mission to end The Judgment Day by picking up the victory last night.

However, Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley attacked him after the match. They were about to hit The Ultimate Opportunist with a con-chair-to before Beth Phoenix leaped over the barricade and rescued her husband. The Judgment Day opted to retreat as Edge and Beth stood tall to close the show.

Earlier today, Beth posted a photo of herself and her husband in the ring from last night's RAW. She captioned the photo with "Ride or Die" and NXT Superstar Indi Hartwell responded with a heartwarming message for the couple's bond:

"A love like this"

Indi was involved in a romantic storyline of her own with Dexter Lumis in NXT. Lumis recently returned to WWE and even kidnapped The Miz on last night's RAW. It remains to be seen whether the two will reconnect under Triple H's new creative regime.

Edge announces plans for his retirement after last night's WWE RAW

Edge stuck around after RAW went off the air last night and delivered a promo to the fans that remained in the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. He noted that he had his first match 30 years ago and wrestled under his real name, Adam Copeland.

The Rated-R Superstar claimed that he always knew he would make it to WWE and be standing in front of the crowd; however, he did not count on having to take nine years off due to injury.

He thanked everyone for coming to the show and then made a major announcement:

"I cannot wait to hopefully come back one last time to Toronto. I have been looking at the calendar and we usually come here in August. So next August I plan on seeing each and every one of you. And in a perfect world, we'll all say goodbye to each other that night."

It will be interesting to see who Edge battles next in what appears to be the final year of his incredible career.

Will you miss Edge when he retires from in-ring competition? What are some of your favorite moments from his WWE career? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

