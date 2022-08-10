Solo Sikoa to be out for several weeks after sustaining an injury on WWE NXT 

On the latest episode of NXT 2.0, WWE announced that Solo Sikoa will miss several weeks of action after sustaining an injury.

He collided with Von Wagner in a Falls Count Anywhere Match on the show last week. Solo hit a splash from the top rope and sent Wagner through the table before picking up the win. The two stars brawled all over the arena and outside in the parking lot as well.

During a backstage segment on this week's episode of NXT, Solo Sikoa was in the trainer's room being tended to by a doctor. The doctor informed him that he sprained his PCL and will be out for 4-6 weeks.

Cameron Grimes came up to congratulate Solo on his victory against Von Wagner last week. Sikoa said that he wants to face the winner of the NXT North American Championship match between Giovanni Vinci and Carmelo Hayes upon returning. He added that he needs to "win it for guys like us."

Cameron Grimes seemed a little confused with what Solo said. The latter has never held a title in WWE before, so it'll be interesting to see whether he will capture the NXT North American Title.

We here at Sportskeeda wish Solo Sikoa a speedy recovery.

You can check out the full results of NXT here:

Do you think Sikoa will finally win the NXT North American Title before his main roster call-up? Sound off in the comments!

Did a team of brothers from outside WWE just challenge The Usos? Click here for more, guys.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali