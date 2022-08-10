WWE NXT Results: Huge title match announced for Heatwave; Former NXT Champion set to resign next week? - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (August 9, 2022)

NXT kicked off with a recap of Kayden Carter and Katana Chance winning the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles before we headed to the opening match of the night.

NXT Results (August 9, 2022): Nikkita Lyons vs. Kiana James

Lyons had the early advantage and dodged a suplex from James before missing a big boot in the corner. James focused on Lyons' injured knee before the match went outside the ring.

James sent Lyons into the steel steps before locking in a leglock in the ring.

Lyons fought out of the leglock and got some kicks in before hitting a Cannonball in the corner for a near fall. James tried to pin her opponent with her feet on the ropes but the latter came back with a spinning kick before getting the pin off the splits.

Result: Nikkita Lyons def. Kiana James

After the match, James attacked Lyons and laid her out.

Grade: C

Apollo Crews and the Creed Brothers were watching the match backstage and this made Roderick Strong very angry. He challenged Crews to a match before NXT continued.

Wes Lee vs. Trick Williams - Rounds Match on NXT

Both Lee and Williams walked out in boxing gloves and the latter got some big strikes to the head early on. Lee soon got the advantage and was going at Williams with strikes before we saw the end of Round One.

The gloves came off for both competitors at Round Two and we headed for a more traditional wrestling match. Hayes ran a distraction from the apron and dragged Lee outside by the feet before William picked up the first pin in the match.

Round Three saw Lee get a pin with Trick's foot on the ropes but it was overlooked. After a bit of back and forth, Lee came back with his boxing glove and clocked Williams in the face with it before picking up the win.

Result: Wes Lee def. Trick Williams

Grade: B

Backstage, two Chase U students were having a fight and Andre decided to book a match to settle the dispute.

Carmelo Hayes was in the ring next and said that no one would be able to dethrone him as champ. Giovanni Vinci came out and snuck up on him in the ring before asking for another title shot after it was stolen from him last week by Nathan Frazer.

Hayes accepted the offer for a title match at WWE Heatwave and they kicked off a short brawl right after.

JD McDonagh called Bron Breakker a caveman in a backstage promo before we headed for the next match.

Arianna Grace vs. Thea Hail on NXT

Grace took Hail down early on and slammed her head on the mat before locking in a submission move in the middle of the ring. Hail came back with some big moves and got a near fall off some splashes and a neckbreaker.

Thea punched Grace in the face once more and she was complaining to the referee but it turned out to be a distraction before Grace got up and kicked Hail down and hit the Wasteland for the win.

Result: Arianna Grace def. Thea Hail

Grade: C

Cameron Grimes and Solo Sikoa chatted backstage before we headed back to the ring.

Roderick Strong vs. Apollo Crews on NXT

Crews had control of the match early on and locked in a submission move before sending Strong into the corner. Strong countered a big dive with a dropkick before dropping Crews on the apron.

Back after a break on NXT, Roddy dropped Crews from the top rope before Apollo tried for a trio of German Suplexes but missed the last one. Roddy got a back body drop on the apron before locking in a sharpshooter.

Strong got a big backbreaker in the ring before Apollo came back with his own finisher before picking up the win.

Result: Apollo Crews def. Roderick Strong

Grade: B

The Creed Brothers watched back tapes of their last match and they thought they found something fishy in the footage, but Strong stormed in and destroyed the laptop. The Creeds said that they will confirm what they saw and if they find the problem, they will deal with it next week.

Santos Escobar and Tony D'Angelo were at a waterside meetup and after they both realized that the alliance was not working, they decided that if Escobar wins they will leave the D'Angelo family but if he loses he'll leave NXT.

Tony said that if Escobar loses, he would have to leave the Legado behind before suggesting a Street Fight match at Heatwave. The two agreed on the terms and parted ways before we headed for a break.

Wendy Choo snuck up on Tiffany Stratton in the lockers and turned the lights out for a Randy Orton-esque night-vision-goggles beating, off camera. When the lights came back on, Stratton was seen lying on the floor.

Pretty Deadly vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe on NXT

Blade took a double-team move from Pretty Deadly for a near fall and was isolated in the ring. The Deadly followed up with double team strikes on the apron before the UK Tag Champs showed up at ringside.

Enofe came in with a tag and took control off the distraction before getting a near fall off a dive. One of the Deadly sent a steel chair into the ring but Briggs and Jensen got involved and got rid of the weapon. Amidst the chaos, Pretty Deadly hit the Spilt Milk on Enofe before picking up the win.

Result: Pretty Deadly def. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe

After the match, Lash Legend attacked Fallon Henley before joining Pretty Deadly.

Grade: B-

Toxic Attraction got a sketchy video promo before Apollo Crews was confronted by Grayson Waller but the Australian backed off really fast when Apollo said that he was ready to fight anytime.

Cameron Grimes was on his way out of the arena but Joe Gacy got in his way and tried to talk but Grimes walked off.

Zoey Stark vs. Cora Jade on NXT

Jade retreated to the apron after taking a quick beating before getting back in and stomping on Stark. The latter came back with some big strikes and a clothesline for a nearfall while Mandy Rose said on commentary that Cora Jade took her backstage advice, unlike Stark.

Back after a break on NXT, Jade blocked a superkick and got a massive DDT for a near fall. Jade got the sliced bread but Stark kicked out of it. Roxanne Perez showed up at ringside and the distraction allowed Stark to hit the modified Go To Sleep for the win.

Result: Zoey Stark def. Cora Jade

Perez chased Jade off with her weapon before Mandy Rose tried to sneak up behind Zoey Stark. Stark saw it coming and hit her finisher on Mandy before NXT went off the air.

Grade: B

Episode rating: B

Carmelo Hayes and Giovanni Vinci set up a title match for NXT Heatwave while Tony D and Santos Escobar booked a Loser Leaves NXT Street Fight next week on NXT.

