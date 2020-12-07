WWE NXT stars reportedly test positive for COVID-19 ahead of WarGames

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that some people in WWE NXT have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus ahead of tonight's TakeOver: WarGames event. However, Meltzer did confirm that this development should not affect the event. Per Meltzer, no one currently scheduled for the show tested positive.

When addressing this report, Meltzer stated:

“There were a couple more positives in NXT this week. Nobody in WarGames, but not like unknowns either. But nobody at WarGames.”

It remains to be seen if these new positive tests will have any effect on the post-WarGames episode of NXT this coming Wednesday. Sportskeeda Wrestling will provide updates on this situation as they become available.

A top NXT star tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week

The news of these new positive tests comes just days after Fightful Select reported that a top NXT star had reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. This "top star" was also reportedly not scheduled for tonight's TakeOver: WarGames event.

This positive test did not produce the usual level of concern. The talent in question reportedly was not exposed to the rest of the roster. This positive case come just a few weeks since the last outbreak at the WWE Performance Center. Sportskeeda Wrestling will have ongoing coverage of tonight's NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2020 event, which will feature two WarGames matches.