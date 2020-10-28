WWE Performance Center reportedly has another COVID-19 outbreak

Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer has reported there was another COVID-19 outbreak at the WWE Performance Center. There were limited details provided outside of one person testing positive this past Friday. People at the PC were asked to quarantine for two weeks, whether they tested positive or negative. This would be the fourth outbreak in just five months for the company.

There have also been reports that the people asked to quarantine include those scheduled for tonight's WWE NXT Halloween Havoc show and that certain things may change for the show. However, one source did state that no one scheduled to appear tonight has tested positive. This report also follows the recent news of WWE being investigated as a COVID-19 hotbed in Orange County.

As of this writing, WWE is still planning on having around 100 fans at the taping this evening. The fans will follow the latest procedure of being tested on Tuesday night in Winter Parks, FL, and if they tested negative, they would be allowed to attend in specific pods.

The current lineup for tonight's NXT Halloween Havoc is as follows:

Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal – NXT Women’s Championship Match – Io Shirai (c) vs. Candice LeRae

Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal: NXT North American Championship Match – Damian Priest (c) vs. Johnny Gargano

Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez

Haunted House of Terror Match – Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes

Santos Escobar vs. Jake Atlas

Pat McAfee appears

The latest addition to the WWE NXT Halloween Havoc event is a non-title clash between NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar against Jake Atlas. This follows Atlas laying out Escobar during last week's six-man tag team match with the team of Atlas, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and Ashante "Thee" Adonis losing to Legado Del Fantasma.

Atlas will be looking to get a massive victory over the NXT Cruiserweight Champion and put his name in the hat for a shot at the title.