WWE NXT Superstar pleads with Elon Musk to change their name on Twitter

WWE NXT Superstar Dijak recently pleaded with Twitter owner Elon Musk to let him change his name on the social media platform.

The man formerly known as T-Bar recently returned to the developmental brand. This came two years after his main roster call-up as a member of Retribution, widely regarded as one of the worst call-ups in WWE history. He appeared on last week's episode of NXT, attacking North American Champion Wes Lee after the latter defended his title against Carmelo Hayes.

Now having changed his character and name simply to Dijak, the 35-year-old seems determined to changed his Twitter handle from T-Bar as well. He has now taken to Twitter to call out Elon Musk, pointing out how the site's 'blue checkmark' now costs $8/month, and how this price should enable him to change his name.

"Hello @elonmusk, if I pay your stupid $8 fee would that mean I can finally change my God forsaken name officially to DIJAK because the last thing on this planet that I want to be is T-BAR. Thank you," wrote Dijak.

This tweet confirms that not only were the fans unhappy with the T-Bar character, but it did not sit well with Dijak either.

Dijak inserted himself into the NXT North American Championship scene

NXT Superstar Dominik Dijakovic, who now goes by Dijak, made a shocking return to the brand on last week's episode (November 22) and immediately inserted himself into the North American title scene.

In the show's main event, champ Wes Lee defended the title against Carmelo Hayes. After successfully retaining the championship in an impressive display, Lee was attacked by the returning superstar, who hit the NA Champion with his signature Feast Your Eyes maneuver.

This return and subsequent attack suggest that Dijak has immediately inserted himself into the North American title scene, and might even challenge Wes Lee for the belt at NXT's upcoming premium live event, Deadline, on December 10.

While it sure seems that the man formerly known as T-Bar will be going after the NA title, this hasn't been announced yet. He might as likely go after Bron Breakker's NXT Championship, or feud with a superstar for no title whatsoever.

Will Dijak be able to win a championship in WWE's developmental brand this time around, something he was unable to achieve during his last rodeo on the brand?

