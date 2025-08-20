  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Omos
  • WWE offically confirms Omos' new name following recent return

WWE offically confirms Omos' new name following recent return

By Vivek Sharma
Published Aug 20, 2025 11:22 GMT
Omos on WWE TV! (Image from WWE.com)
Omos on WWE TV! (Image from WWE.com)

Omos recently made his return to action, appearing at WWE's recently acquired company, AAA, for Triplemania XXXIII. The seven-foot-three-inch powerhouse was also given a new name following his return.

Ad

The 33-year-old was away from in-ring action for nearly seven months after the Stamford-based promotion called him back early from his excursion in Japan's NOAH. Omos returned at the recently concluded Triplemania XXXIII and was one of the participants in the Copa Bardahl, a multi-wrestler elimination match. The Nigerian star ultimately won the match, outperforming 13 other competitors.

The match also featured an interaction between the seven-foot-three-inch star and Microman. It went viral on social media. WWE's official India page on X also posted a picture of the two, while crowning Omos with a new name, "The Giant."

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

WWE has no future plans for Rhea? Here's why!

The former tag team champion was formerly known as The Nigerian Giant, but it seems like the company has removed "Nigerian" from the nickname, and he will be known as The Giant moving forward.

Omos last wrestled on WWE programming in 2024

While Omos made his return at the global juggernaut's recently acquired company, he has yet to feature on WWE programming in over a year. The Nigerian star was last seen in action for World Wrestling Entertainment on April 5, 2024, when he was one of the participants in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Ad

The 33-year-old then went to Japan to compete for the NOAH wrestling promotion, where he even won the GHC Tag Team Title. However, he was abruptly called back to the States and was kept on the sidelines until his AAA appearance.

It is a possibility that The Giant could compete for AAA for a while, as his new merch on WWE.com mentions the Mexican wrestling promotion.

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell even believes that a storyline between Omos and Microman can be built based on what happened at Triplemania XXXIII.

Ad
"I think there is big-time money with the giant and the little guy. Just have him come up, and you know, just tell the story, and don't lay hands on him or... And then the little midget says, 'I never forgot the way he threw me over the top rope. He didn't care about me, and so, but I have been thinking deeply,'" Dutch Mantell said on UnSKripted.

While the Nigerian star has been the talk of the town since his return, it remains to be seen how long WWE waits to bring him back to the company.

About the author
Vivek Sharma

Vivek Sharma

Twitter icon

Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.

Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.

He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Vivek Sharma
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications