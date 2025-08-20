WWE offically confirms Omos' new name following recent return

Omos recently made his return to action, appearing at WWE's recently acquired company, AAA, for Triplemania XXXIII. The seven-foot-three-inch powerhouse was also given a new name following his return.The 33-year-old was away from in-ring action for nearly seven months after the Stamford-based promotion called him back early from his excursion in Japan's NOAH. Omos returned at the recently concluded Triplemania XXXIII and was one of the participants in the Copa Bardahl, a multi-wrestler elimination match. The Nigerian star ultimately won the match, outperforming 13 other competitors.The match also featured an interaction between the seven-foot-three-inch star and Microman. It went viral on social media. WWE's official India page on X also posted a picture of the two, while crowning Omos with a new name, &quot;The Giant.&quot;The former tag team champion was formerly known as The Nigerian Giant, but it seems like the company has removed &quot;Nigerian&quot; from the nickname, and he will be known as The Giant moving forward.Omos last wrestled on WWE programming in 2024While Omos made his return at the global juggernaut's recently acquired company, he has yet to feature on WWE programming in over a year. The Nigerian star was last seen in action for World Wrestling Entertainment on April 5, 2024, when he was one of the participants in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.The 33-year-old then went to Japan to compete for the NOAH wrestling promotion, where he even won the GHC Tag Team Title. However, he was abruptly called back to the States and was kept on the sidelines until his AAA appearance.It is a possibility that The Giant could compete for AAA for a while, as his new merch on WWE.com mentions the Mexican wrestling promotion. Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell even believes that a storyline between Omos and Microman can be built based on what happened at Triplemania XXXIII.&quot;I think there is big-time money with the giant and the little guy. Just have him come up, and you know, just tell the story, and don't lay hands on him or... And then the little midget says, 'I never forgot the way he threw me over the top rope. He didn't care about me, and so, but I have been thinking deeply,'&quot; Dutch Mantell said on UnSKripted.While the Nigerian star has been the talk of the town since his return, it remains to be seen how long WWE waits to bring him back to the company.