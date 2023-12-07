WWE Official has 3-word reaction to possible major CM Punk announcement on SmackDown

Ahead of CM Punk's appearance this week on Friday Night SmackDown, a top WWE Official has shared a three-word reaction on social media.

Following his return at Survivor Series: WarGames, The Best in the World appeared on an episode of RAW to briefly address his return and past issues, and stated that he was back "home" to the WWE Universe.

However, Punk's return did receive a little 'heat' from Seth Rollins, who called him a "hypocrite" on the Red brand show and asserted he doesn't want to waste time on the 45-year-old star.

Meanwhile, with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis successfully signing Randy Orton to his brand, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce will try to move mountains to sign The Straight Edge Superstar to his brand.

This week, the WWE Official informed World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins that he has plans to sign CM Punk to Monday Night RAW. Ahead of the former AEW star's appearance on the upcoming episode of SmackDown, Pearce sent a three-word reaction to Aldis possibly signing the 45-year-old star.

"It was official," he wrote.

Check out Adam Pearce's tweet below:

SmackDown star reveals locker room reaction to CM Punk's WWE return

Former world champion Bobby Lashley recently spoke about the locker room reaction to The Best in the World's comeback in Chicago.

As of now, The All Mighty and The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) are working together on Friday Night SmackDown.

During an interview with the WrestlingNews.co, Lashley shared that WWE Superstars backstage had mixed feelings about CM Punk's return.

"I really don't know, to be honest with you. I was actually leaving [WWE in 2008] around the time when Punk was really starting to pick up a little steam. I mean, he was there, but he really didn't do anything at that time. And I know he had a big impact in WWE in his time there. I spoke with some of the guys that know him. I got mixed feelings. Some people were very against it, some people were, you know, whatever. But you know, it's a land of opportunity," he said.

It remains to be seen if Nick Aldis pulls off another miracle in signing The Straight Edge Superstar to Friday Night SmackDown this week.

